Cube Entertainment established music license partnership with China's NetEase Music

On June 2, Cube Entertainment announced the launch of a music license partnership with China's NetEase Music.





According to the announcement, Cube Entertainment and NetEase Music have officially signed an exclusive music license partnership worth approximately 75 billion KRW (~6.1 million USD). The partnership will also further strengthen active promotions of Cube Entertainment artists and their music within mainland China.



Finally, Cube Entertainment hinted at additional partnership announcements in the near future with various overseas companies, in order to aid label artists' future plans with overseas concerts, overseas activities, etc.

