Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

Korean netizens react in shock at the tragic death of George Floyd

Korean netizens are reacting in response to the ongoing riots and protests erupting in the US following the tragic death of George Floyd

Numerous K-pop stars and American celebrities have voiced their outrage and concern regarding the ongoing police violence and brutality towards African Americans, leading to the riots making headlines in the Korean news cycle. Netizens have been reacting with shock at a video of police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck in an act of violent and excessive force, ultimately leading to his death. 

Netizens have been commenting their horror and shock at the situation, saying: 


"His face is sociopath level."

"How can a police officer casually kneel on someone's neck with their hands in their pockets like that?"

"A murder was just filmed."

"I can't understand a country like the US where something like this happens regularly."

"What a pathetic country."

"Seeing how they dealt with COVID-19, I don't think the US is as civilized or advanced as people thought."

"It hurt my heart to see him crying out for his mom."

"That officer didn't even blink once." 

We hope everyone is staying safe during these trying times. 

50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago

Horrible. Horrible how this man was basically executed publicly. There is something hugely wrong with the police force in the US. I believe they are usually understaffed so every fucking psycho has a chance getting in.

27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago

Props to Momoland members for speaking out about this when so many of their peers in the industry are still radio silent.

