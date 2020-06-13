Gary reveals his son Hao's Instagram was hacked

View this post on Instagram

하오 계정이 해킹 당해서 새로운 계정을 만들었습니다ㅠ @hi_haoya 하오를 이뻐해주셔서 항상 너무너무 감사합니다🙏 As you may know, unfortunately Hao's instagram account was hacked today. We've made a new account for him and wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the continued love and support you've been showing him. Thank you so much!