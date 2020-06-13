1

Gary reveals his son Hao's Instagram was hacked

Gary revealed his son Hao's Instagram was hacked.

On June 13, Gary announced to his Instagram followers that Hao's Instagram account was hacked, and a new account was created. He also shared an adorable photo of baby Hao smiling underneath a cherry blossom tree. 

Hao's new Instagram account also gives a rare look at the whole family, including Gary's wife.

In other news, 'Superman is Back' recently received a warning from the Korea Communications Standards Commission for a hidden camera prank Gary played on his son.

Take a look at Gary's full post below.

