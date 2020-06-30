11

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

How netizens are reacting to the news that Nate will remove comments from entertainment articles

On June 30th, "Nate News" announced that they will be removing the public comment sections from all entertainment news articles starting July 7th.

'Nate News' revealed, "We have taken into consideration the concerns of many of our users, who felt that public comments under entertainment news articles are inflicting more harm than good on celebrities, TV programs, etc; as a result, as of July 7, public comment services under all entertainment news articles will come to an end."

The news platform continued, "User comments posted prior to July 7 will be viewable and adjustable even after the public comment service comes to an end, through the 'My Comments' tab within each individual account. We also notify that as of July 7, the 'My Comments' tab containing all comments previously posted by an individual user will be made viewable by other users."

As a response to this announcement, netizens on Nate Pann are having a conflicting perspective on the disabled commenting section.

Netizens comments on Nate Pann include:

"I feel that freedom of speech is being limited"

"Are they crazy? Seems like they are trying to oppress our freedom of speech. This limits a venue where the people's voice can be heard"

"It's not freedom of speech if it causes another person to become hurt or even die"

"Freedom of speech is not to stab people using your fingertips"

"They should just change the comment section to have people post under their real names instead"

"Shouldn't they find better ways to catch people who write mean comments?"

You can read more on this article and find out about the disabled comment section on Nate News' entertainment articles here.

borahae6,228 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

once "freedom of speech" becomes pure hate and malice, you do not get to have that freedom.

P.S. I'll repeat here too: allkpop, TAKE NOTE from Nate.

Astres_Dare1,993 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

To be fair, I like all kpop choice better. Some system with hiding the comment of hateful person. It is not perfect but still something. Because what if "entertainment news" is wrong? People will read it and don't have opportunity to read against voices in the same time, so it can go to more misinformation and hate. Like site with no comment section should make articles only on "news" with all the sides and all the proofs, so I am not sure is loosing comments is goos thing. When it comes to to freedom of speach.... It is not it. You still can express your opinion on different sides etc. Nobody takes it away. It is their platform, they make it, take care of it, thay can chose what it takes.

