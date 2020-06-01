Jeon Mi Do, IU ft. Suga, and Jo Jung Suk top Instiz chart for the final week of May 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the final week of May (May 25 - May 31) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Jeon Mi Do - "I Knew I Love" - 27,588 Points









2. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 25,828 Points



3. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 17,587 Points









4. Oh My Girl - "Nonstop" - 9,968 Points









5. Bolbbalgan4 ft. Baekhyun - "_Leo" - 8,944 Points









6. Joy - "Introduce Me A Good Person" - 8,403 Points









7. Mido and Falasol - "Me To You, You To Me" - 6,498 Points









8. Kyuhyun - "Confession Is Not Flashy" - 5,791 Points









9. Gaho - "Start (Itaewon Class OST)" - 5,886 Points









10. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 5,682 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

