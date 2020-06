IZ*ONE is ramping up the curiosity for their upcoming album 'Oneiric Diary'.

The group released 24 object teaser images earlier today that include sparkle filled notebooks and drawings of toast, a teddy bear, a Gameboy, a dolphin, a lego, and more miscellaneous but quirky objects. Fans are excited to see the popular girl group return to promotions with their third mini-album.

Stay tuned for more news regarding IZ*ONE's comeback on June 15th!