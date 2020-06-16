Ballet is considered one of the most foundational styles of dance. The highly technical form of dance gives idols an edge in their dance skills on stage. Check out these idols who have a background in ballet!

BTS’ Jimin

BTS’ Jimin took numerous dance classes, including a contemporary ballet class, as a student at Busan High School of Arts. He was even one of the top students!

Apink’s Namjoo

Apink’s Namjoo showed off her ballet skills at ‘Pink Party,’ where she performed a ballet routine to a cover of Britney Spears’ “Toxic.”

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan

In an episode of 'After School,' Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan surprised fans and members by revealing that he can perform ballet in addition to all of his other skills.

TWICE’s Mina

TWICE’s Mina is well-known for her ballet skills. Before moving to Korea to pursue a K-Pop career, she was a ballerina.

EXO’s Kai

EXO’s Kai has been a dancing legend ever since he was young. After watching ‘The Nutcracker,’ Kai was inspired to learn ballet in third grade.

April’s Rachel

Before becoming a member of April, April’s Rachel was a ballerina who won numerous competitions over the span of seven years.

NCT’s Renjun

NCT’s Renjun has also learned ballet, but for a shorter period of two months. Despite this, he can still do turns!

Cignature’s Chaesol

Cignature’s Chaesol uploaded a photo of her younger self on Instagram and revealed that she used to do ballet.

Lovelyz’ Yein

Lovelyz’ Yeon has experience in multiple styles of dance, including ballet. Her skills definitely show on stage.

