How did Rainbow react when Jisook told the members she is getting married?





Jisook, a Rainbow member, revealed the behind-the-scenes story of her marriage to Lee Doo Hee.



Jisook first reported on her marriage to Lee Doo-hee through the June 29 broadcast of MBC's "You've Lost If You're Jealous." After the show, the Rainbow members as well as fans continued to congratulate and cheer for Jisook and her husband. Jisook also posted a handwritten letter on social media to express her feelings about marrying Lee Doo Hee.



Jisook said, "In fact, I told the members in advance that I was going to get married, but as soon as I heard the news, everyone started to sniffle as their noses turned red" and added, "I've never felt this way before". One member said "I can't believe Jisook is all grown up and is getting married" as they hugged each other and shared a touching moment. Jisook revealed that she cried again after watching the show and the members are still talking about it together in a messenger chat room. Jisook stated that "receiving support from family is truly something extraordinary." At the same time, she expressed her affection for the show "Real Love Story".



Jisook stated their love for one another grew deeper as they continued to film, leading to the decision to marry.



Jisook said, "It's a blessing that these pleasant memories can be captured through video. The relationship between us became stronger as the filming went on. A precious time to get to know each other more was gifted. I would like to thank the staff for treating us sincerely and making the video with much love." she stated that "With the efforts and affection of many people I met through "Real Love Story" I was able to welcome the moment of marriage in a better way."





Jisook is scheduled to marry Lee Doo Hee in October. There are no specifics to the date that has been set. However, they were radiating pink-colored aura as they thought of starting a happy family full of love.

She stated that they were in the stages of preparing for the wedding. She said "I want to make good memories by preparing well and also having fun. I want to respect each other and live happily together just like my parents". She believes they will work diligently and live happily as they enjoy similar hobbies. Jisook plans to continue to communicate with her fans actively even after her marriage.

She stated that she will try to spend the future more meaningfully with a heart to repay for the love and interests given to her. She said "This moment has become even more touching thanks to those who sincerely congratulated and cheered for us. I will become a Jisook who will repay all those who sent her love and never forget this thankful heart. I thank all the fans with all my heart. I hope all those who I am thankful to have more joyful events take place in their life. Once again, I thank all the people who share the joy with us and cheered for us."



Congratulations once again to the couple!