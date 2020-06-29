10

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Rainbow's Jisook & boyfriend Lee Doo Hee to tie the knot this October

On the final episode of MBC's celebrity couple reality program 'Real Love Story' aired on June 29, Rainbow's Jisook and her computer programmer boyfriend Lee Doo Hee surprised viewers by announcing their plans to get married!

Then, on June 30, Jisook's label released an official statement to confirm the star's marriage, relaying, "Jisook and her fiancé Lee Doo Hee plan on holding a wedding ceremony this October. They are just in the beginning stages of planning their wedding ceremony, and will be making preparations gradually." 

Jisook previously went public with her relationship back in October of last year. She and her fiancé then garnered attention for their sweet relationship as shown on MBC's 'Real Love Story'. Congratulations to the couple!

  1. Jisook
nuha-khan0 pt 54 minutes ago 1
54 minutes ago

Hi, I'm a new user and I posted my 1st article 2 days ago but it's still being queued for moderation like my account approval. Can someone tell me how long it took for you guys and the maximum amount it takes please? It will be very helpful.

1 more reply

0

athalia-b344 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Congrats to the couple! :)

