Heize reveals teaser image for 'Lyricist' comeback next month

Heize has confirmed her comeback next month!



On June 3, Heize's label Studio Blue responded to reports of her comeback, confirming, "Heize is currently working on her new album with the goal of releasing it on June 10."



She also revealed the teaser image below for her upcoming sixth mini album 'Lyricist', which includes the line, "I write even when I laugh even when I cry."



Heize's 'Lyricist' drops on June 10 KST.