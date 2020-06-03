1

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Heize reveals teaser image for 'Lyricist' comeback next month

AKP STAFF

Heize has confirmed her comeback next month!

On June 3, Heize's label Studio Blue responded to reports of her comeback, confirming, "Heize is currently working on her new album with the goal of releasing it on June 10."

She also revealed the teaser image below for her upcoming sixth mini album 'Lyricist', which includes the line, "I write even when I laugh even when I cry."

Heize's 'Lyricist' drops on June 10 KST. 

  1. Heize
  2. LYRICIST
0 395 Share 20% Upvoted
Bolbbalgan4, BTOB, V, Crush, DEAN, Chen, Taeyeon, Heize, IU, offonoff, Baek Ye Rin
Korean artists with calming voices
11 hours ago   50   13,770
Bolbbalgan4, BTOB, V, Crush, DEAN, Chen, Taeyeon, Heize, IU, offonoff, Baek Ye Rin
Korean artists with calming voices
11 hours ago   50   13,770
TXT
TXT open their eyes in 'Puma' MV teaser
22 hours ago   1   2,085

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND