Gong Hyo Jin to feature as guest on tvN variety show 'House on Wheels'

Actress Gong Hyo Jin will be featuring as a guest on the tvN variety show 'House on Wheels'.



'House on Wheels' revolves around a mobile home as Sung Dong Il, Kim Hee Won, and Yeo Jin Goo invite precious guests to enjoy quiet, peaceful locations. Gong Hyo Jin has now been revealed as a future guest on the show following Ra Mi Ran and Girl's Day's Hyeri.



Gong Hyo Jin and Sung Dong Il are also known as former co-stars in the hit 2014 drama 'It's Okay, That's Love'.



'House on Wheels' premieres on June 11 at 9PM KST.