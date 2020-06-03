0

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 5 minutes ago

Gong Hyo Jin to feature as guest on tvN variety show 'House on Wheels'

AKP STAFF

Actress Gong Hyo Jin will be featuring as a guest on the tvN variety show 'House on Wheels'.

'House on Wheels' revolves around a mobile home as Sung Dong Il, Kim Hee Won, and Yeo Jin Goo invite precious guests to enjoy quiet, peaceful locations. Gong Hyo Jin has now been revealed as a future guest on the show following Ra Mi Ran and Girl's Day's Hyeri

Gong Hyo Jin and Sung Dong Il are also known as former co-stars in the hit 2014 drama 'It's Okay, That's Love'. 

'House on Wheels' premieres on June 11 at 9PM KST. 

  1. Gong Hyo Jin
0 118 Share Be the first to vote
Bolbbalgan4, BTOB, V, Crush, DEAN, Chen, Taeyeon, Heize, IU, offonoff, Baek Ye Rin
Korean artists with calming voices
10 hours ago   48   12,683
Bolbbalgan4, BTOB, V, Crush, DEAN, Chen, Taeyeon, Heize, IU, offonoff, Baek Ye Rin
Korean artists with calming voices
10 hours ago   48   12,683
TXT
TXT open their eyes in 'Puma' MV teaser
21 hours ago   1   2,036

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND