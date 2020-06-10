'Gwiyomi Song' creator Dandi revealed as producer who sexually assaulted friend's younger sister

The creator of the "Gwiyomi Song" Dandi has been revealed as the producer who sexually assaulted his friend's younger sister.



On June 9, a top producer who recently worked with girl groups made headlines for sexually assaulting his acquaintance's younger sister who was asleep after drinking at their house. He denied there was sexual intercourse, but police investigation confirmed evidence of his DNA from the victim.



Dandi appeared on Mnet's 'Show Me the Money 4' and 'I Can See Your Voice', but he competed on the recently completed competitive series 'Mister Trot'. His track "Gwiyomi Song" was a hit in 2013, and celebrities and idols still do their own rendition of the song to this day.



He's also known for producing Badkiz's "Ear Attack" and the girl group Saturday, who debuted under his self-established label SD Entertainment. However, SD Entertainment stated, "We've come to the decision that Dandi can no longer be with the company after this disgraceful incident, so after coordinating with him, he resigned from the company this past May."

