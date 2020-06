Golden Child's Jangjun and Donghyun have unveiled their individual teaser images and videos for their group's upcoming album 'Take A Leap'.

Fans are excited to see the group take on a more mature and charismatic concept. The latest videos and images show that these idols can rock this concept with ease, showing their versatility as artists and performers.

Check out all the teaser content below and stay tuned for Golden Child's comeback on June 24.