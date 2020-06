MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa is ready to make an impact with her first solo mini-album titled 'Maria'.

The popular idol and artist uploaded an impactful teaser image that piqued fans' curiosities. She is seen lounging in a pool wearing a dazed expression. The strong concept for Hwa Sa's upcoming album has raised expectations for her upcoming release on June 29th at 6 PM KST.

Are you excited about Hwa Sa's solo album release?