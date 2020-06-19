5

Rumors
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon & Sole collaboration in the works?

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and singer-songwriter Sole are rumored to be preparing for a collaboration.

On June 19, producer Lim Kwang Wook shared the photos and clip of Taeyeon and Sole in the studio below along with the captions, "1. Taeyeon is bothered / Sole 2. Limp 3. Crazy child." 

Fans also noticed Taeyeon recently followed Sole on Instagram and liked her posts.

Stay tuned for updates on this possible collab!

