Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and singer-songwriter Sole are rumored to be preparing for a collaboration.
On June 19, producer Lim Kwang Wook shared the photos and clip of Taeyeon and Sole in the studio below along with the captions, "1. Taeyeon is bothered / Sole 2. Limp 3. Crazy child."
Fans also noticed Taeyeon recently followed Sole on Instagram and liked her posts.
Stay tuned for updates on this possible collab!
5
8
Posted by1 hour ago
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon & Sole collaboration in the works?
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and singer-songwriter Sole are rumored to be preparing for a collaboration.
0 1,049 Share 38% Upvoted
Log in to comment