Girls' Generation's Taeyeon & Sole collaboration in the works?

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and singer-songwriter Sole are rumored to be preparing for a collaboration.



On June 19, producer Lim Kwang Wook shared the photos and clip of Taeyeon and Sole in the studio below along with the captions, "1. Taeyeon is bothered / Sole 2. Limp 3. Crazy child."



Fans also noticed Taeyeon recently followed Sole on Instagram and liked her posts.



Stay tuned for updates on this possible collab!

