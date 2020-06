Former X1 member Jo Seung Youn has confirmed his long-awaited solo comeback date with two new teasers!



Prior to his appearance on Mnet's 'Produce X 101', Jo Seung Youn promoted actively as a hip-hop/R&B solo artist WOODZ outside of his promotions as a member of UNIQ. Jo Seung Youn will be making his first solo comeback as WOODZ with his 1st mini-album 'EQUAL', which is set for release on June 29th.

Are you excited for his 1st solo mini-album 'EQUAL'?