Fans are trending numerous hashtags worldwide for NCT's Taeyong as they celebrate his birthday.

The hashtags #헤어질_염려가없는_태용날 (No need to worry about breaking up on Taeyong Day), #OurRoseTaeyongDay, and #HAPPYTAEYONGDAY are trending worldwide.

Fans are showing their support for Taeyong due to his health issues and accusations of bullying during his school days.

HAPPY TAEYONG DAY! thank you for everything that you do and always being a source of happiness and positivity for nctzens. you are such a strong and loving person and i admire that a lot about you. i love you so much.#헤어질_염려가없는_태용날#OurRoseTaeyongDay#HAPPYTAEYONGDAY pic.twitter.com/c3luSvdDZK — jas 🌹 (@yumarkist) June 30, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR BEAUTIFUL ROSE!🌹 From now on please focus on being healthy, proud of your self, your members and TyongF as well, we love you dearly 🥺🌹Always with you~ #HAPPYTAEYONGDAY#OurRoseTaeyongDay

#헤어질_염려가없는_태용날 pic.twitter.com/9iuOJnEPSg — 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐧𝐲’𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐣𝐚 ²⁹⛱ (@dreamSuhJ) June 30, 2020