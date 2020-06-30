A Pink's Eunji reveals the first teaser for her comeback

A Pink's Eunji has just released the first teaser for her solo comeback!



Back on June 23, A Pink's label Play M Entertainment told media outlets, "Jung Eunji will release a new solo album in mid-July. We will notify you of more specific details such as dates and the structure of the album when they are finalized."

On July 1 KST, the first teaser image was released, showing a stool on the beach with the date of July 15. The teaser image included the caption "Jeong Eun Ji New LOGO."



Stay tuned for more teasers before the full release on July 15 at 6 pm KST.

