Siheung city rejects bus ads for Chen's removal, orders for them to be torn down

Siheung city has rejected the bus ads that EXO-L ACE (EXO fans who want Chen to leave the group) paid for in order to protest Chen's inclusion EXO.

These demands come from the idol member's sudden marriage and proposal news, and EXO-L ACE announced that they will launch an ad campaign using 5 buses for a month in Siheung city displaying ads for Chen's removal. Siheung city is Chen's hometown.

Unfortunately for them, the city of Siheung, rejected their advertising and ordered for them to be torn down.

EXO-L ACE BUS AD PLANS

Angry fans have been continually protesting Chen's non-removal through truck signs, damaging his merchandise, and more.