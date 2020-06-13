Son Dam Bi chooses between 2AM's Seulong & Super Junior's Heechul on 'Knowing Brothers'

Son Dam Bi chose between 2AM's Seulong and Super Junior's Heechul on 'Knowing Brothers'.



On the June 13th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', Son Dam Bi was asked about her friendship with Heechul and Seulong, and the Super Junior member revealed that he and Son Dam Bi took turns making sure the other got home when they got too drunk.



Kang Ho Dong then asked the singer-turned-actress to choose who was a better person to her between Seulong and Heechul, and she responded without hesitation, "Seulong." When asked why, Son Dam Bi explained, "I think I like someone who's thoughtful. Because I can't take care of someone, it'd be nice if that person knew how to take care of things."



Are you surprised by Son Dam Bi's answer?