N.Flying drops first set of concept image teasers for 'So, Tong' comeback

N.Flying has begun releasing teasers for their latest comeback!

On June 1 KST, the FNC Entertainment band dropped both group and individual member concept teaser images for their 7th mini album 'So, Tong' through their official social media channels.

'So, Tong' will be N.Flying's first comeback since the addition of former HONEYST leader Dongsung, who now acts as the band's official bassist.



Meanwhile, 'So, Tong,' featuring title track "Oh, Really," is set for release on June 10.

Check out all of the teaser images below!