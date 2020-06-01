22

10

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 19 hours ago

N.Flying drops first set of concept image teasers for 'So, Tong' comeback

AKP STAFF

N.Flying has begun releasing teasers for their latest comeback!

On June 1 KST, the FNC Entertainment band dropped both group and individual member concept teaser images for their 7th mini album 'So, Tong' through their official social media channels.

'So, Tong' will be N.Flying's first comeback since the addition of former HONEYST leader Dongsung, who now acts as the band's official bassist.

Meanwhile, 'So, Tong,' featuring title track "Oh, Really," is set for release on June 10.

Check out all of the teaser images below!

  1. N.Flying
1 1,612 Share 69% Upvoted

2

kpopmassacre67 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

literally i am loving these posters such a fun trend and i am wanting this comeback so bad cause they are the best band there is

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND