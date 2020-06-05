Ahn Young Mi's hilarious reaction to losing an award at the '56th Baeksang Art Awards' has netizens cracking up

Comedienne Ahn Young Mi's hilarious and relatable reaction to losing an award at the '56th Baeksang Arts Awards' has netizens cracking up. The awards show was held on June 5 at the KINTEX Hall in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province.

The hilarious entertainer was nominated alongside Min Kyung Hoon, Park Na Rae, Jang Do Yeon, and Hong Hyun Hee for Best Variety female performer. She was seen on the big screen behind the stage hilariously expressing her joking 'annoyance' at losing to her friend and colleague Park Na Rae. She can be seen mouthing the words "Ah Sheeb**... (Ah Fu**...)." Many fans are enjoying this gif due to all the reactions of everyone on screen but are especially amused by Ahn Young Mi relatable expressions. Netizens have been commenting saying:

"I laughed so hard. Saving this to watch when I'm depressed."

"LOL every single person here is so cute."

"I almost died laughing."

"Ahn Young Mi was wearing her mask up until she posed for the red carpet. She then hung it from her hand for pictures and then put it back on LOL."

"All five of them together could be Oceans 11."

"Ahn Young Mi is a bundle of charm and I love her so much."

"I want to see the audience's reactions!"

"That unni is really a special person."



Which reaction did you think as the funniest?