SBS to remake hit 2014 MBC drama 'Phoenix'

SBS is set to remake the hit 2014 MBC drama 'Phoenix'.



According to reports on June 30, 'Phoenix' will be remade into a daily, morning drama by SBS this year with the original screenwriter Lee Yoo Jin at the helm. The drama series originally aired in 2004 with a tremendous viewer rating of nearly 30% with a big response from female viewers in their 20s and 30s.



'Phoenix' is expected to start filming in the second half of the year, and they're currently looking into casting. The original drama starred Lee Seo Jin, Shinhwa's Eric, and late actress Lee Eun Joo, and it centered around a rich woman and poor man who get married, divorced, and try to find love again.



Stay tuned for updates on 'Phoenix'.

