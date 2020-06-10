Girl's Day's Hyeri thanks BLACKPINK's Rose for sweet birthday gift

2

Girl's Day's Hyeri thanked BLACKPINK's Rose for the sweet birthday gift.

Hyeri celebrated her 26th birthday on June 9, and she shared a sweet gift from Rose on her Instagram Stories, revealing a card with lyrics for the "Happy Birthday Song" along with a beautiful bouquet. 

Rose then reposted the story with the caption, "Happy Birthday, unni. I love you." The two idol stars, who are known to be good friends, also celebrated Rose's 23rd birthday earlier this year.

Happy birthday to Hyeri!

