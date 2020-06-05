Check out June brand value rankings of TV variety stars based on big data analysis

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings of TV variety stars for the month of June, based on big data analysis.

From May 4 through June 5, 2020, the Institute analyzed big data of 50 TV variety stars in fields such as participation, media activity, communication, social activity, etc. 1st place went to the nation's MC/rookie trot singer/upcoming co-ed group member Yoo Jae Suk, raking up a total of 2,598,245 points. In 2nd and 3rd place came two of the nation's favorite female comedians, Park Na Rae in 2nd with a total of 1,269,348 points and Lee Young Ja in 3rd with 1,269,348 points total. 4th place went to Yoo Jae Suk's 'Running Man' co-star Lee Kwang Soo, earning 1,182,590 points.





From 5th through 10th place are, in order: Kim Shin Young, Kim Jong Kook, Kang Ho Dong, Park Myung Soo, Lee Hyori, and Paeng Hyun Sook.