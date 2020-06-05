TVXQ's Yunho once again demonstrates his unrivaled passion, staying busy even late at night on 'I Live Alone'

On June 5, TVXQ's Yunho appeared on MBC's 'I Live Alone' to share with viewers how he likes to spend his nighttime, after a long day of work!

Just from his introduction, the 'I Live Alone' panelists could tell that they were in for a night full of passion, as the powerful beginning of TVXQ's "Keep Your Head Down" panned to a shot of Yunho at the gym, immediately after 4-hours of concert rehearsals.

The idol revealed that he was currently training to build his stamina, as TVXQ were preparing for an online concert. After hitting the gym, Yunho returned home at nearly midnight!





Instead of going to bed at midnight like most people would, Yunho sat down with dinner in front of the TV and began monitoring footage from his concert rehearsal. Back in the 'I Live Alone' studio, the panelists commented, "He has no intention of going to bed whatsoever." When Kian84 asked Yunho, "I think it might be okay if you let go just a little bit," Yunho said, "I am the type of person who wasn't born with any special talents, so I was someone who picked up on everything slower than everyone else. That's why I had to build up each of my skills through constant efforts over time. So I decided that instead of growing impatient at myself, I would just keep working until I fulfilled myself in every area."

Finally, Yunho finished up his night by catching a horror film, which he revealed he likes to watch to relieve stress. Check out some clips from this week's 'I Live Alone' featuring TVXQ's Yunho, above and below!

