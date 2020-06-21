6

Yubin goes into panic mode seeing herself in her natural state at home

Yubin burst into laughter at seeing herself as her everyday self!

She was featured on tvN's "On & Off". During her 'off' moments, fans got to see how she was at home. She dressed in comfortable clothes, and because she likes listening to music, had her earphones in. She explained, "I like loud music, but because I don't want to be noisy, I use earphones."

As she listened to music, she started dancing randomly. Because the music was in her earphones, to the video, it looked like she was funny-dancing to silence. She went into panic mode and laughed, "What am I doing?!" and added good-naturedly, "That was me trying to twerk."


Viewers loved seeing that side of Yubin as they said, "Even celebrities act the same when they're alone at home," "That was kind of cute, actually," and more.

Yubin is Like This, yo, Like This!

