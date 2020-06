BLACKPINK has dropped their credit poster for "How You Like That".

As expected, the song is by Teddy, with lyrics additionally by Danny Chung and composing helped by R.Tee and 24. R.Tee and 24 also worked on the producing. The poster also comes with a new photo for the girls, and the girls continue on their strong, charismatic theme.

Stay tuned for more on BLACKPINK's pre-release single release!