Golden Child will be releasing their MV early.

The boys are scheduled to come back on the 23rd at 6PM KST with "One (Lucid Dream)". Instead of releasing the MV with the song, the boys will be releasing their MV for the title track at midnight KST on the 23rd instead. That means fans will be able to hear the song and watch their amazing performance before their 4th mini-album 'Take a Leap' is fully released.

Stay tuned for their MV release and then their album release.