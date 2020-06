Weeekly has released their tracklist.



Play M Entertainment's first new girl group Weeekly is made up of 7-members including Lee Soojin, Monday, Jihan, Shin Jiyoon, Park Soeun, Zoa, and Lee Jaehee. The team's full debut is scheduled for June 30 at 6 PM KST. The tracklist for 'We Are' shows that the mini-album will include 5 songs - "Weeekly Day", "Universe", title song "Tag Me (@ Me)", "Hello", and "Reality".

Check out the tracklist below.