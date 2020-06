TREASURE's Bang Ye Dam is ready to release his solo song "WAYO".

The former 'K-Pop Star' contestant is all grown up and ready to show the world his music today. He released a D-day poster earlier today showing his moody visuals in a grainy black and white image.

Are you excited to see Bang Ye Dam release his music? Stay tuned for the song's release later today at 6 PM KST.