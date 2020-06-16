ASTRO to hold live stage titled '2020 ASTRO Live on WWW' on June 28th

ASTRO will be hosting a live online concert titled '2020 ASTRO Live on WWW'.





Given the ongoing pandemic, the members are planning to spend some time with their beloved fans through the internet. The show will include various stages that the members have worked diligently on. Fantagio Music previously announced the concert on social media on June 11.

'2020 ASTRO Live on WWW' will be ASTRO's first concert as a full unit in one and a half years.

The name 'WWW' means 'Wherever, Whenever, Whatever', emphasizing that performances can be hosted anytime and anywhere via online platforms. The members will also be showcasing unrevealed songs, further increasing expectations from their fans.





Official fan club pre-sale tickets will be sold on MelOn starting June 16th while general advance ticket sales start on the 18th. The concert will take place on June 28th at 3 PM KST.



Are you excited to see ASTRO perform?

