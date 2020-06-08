Super Junior K.R.Y's 1st mini album tops iTunes album charts in 29 countries after release

According to SM Entertainment on June 9, Super Junior K.R.Y's 1st mini album 'When We Were Us' has topped iTunes album charts in a total of 29 countries shortly after release!

Back on June 8 at 6 PM KST, Super Junior K.R.Y released their 1st Korean mini album 'When We Were Us' containing a total of 6 all-new tracks. Some time after its release, the mini album reached the #1 spot on iTunes album charts in countries such as Hong Kong, The Philippines, Egypt, Indonesia, Japan, Chile, Thailand, Sweden, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Vietnam, and more, marking 29 countries total.

Furthermore, fans can catch Super Junior K.R.Y's first live performance of their title track "When We Were Us" as well as b-side track "The Way Back To You" later tonight on June 9 at 6 PM KST, via SMTOWN's 'Super Junior K.R.Y - The Stage'.

