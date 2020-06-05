5

Rain pledges to donate his modeling earnings to help provide menstruation products for financially struggling women

Rain has announced that he will be donating his modeling proceeds to a good cause. 

On June 5th Rain's label, Sublime Artist Agency, announced that actor and artist would be contributing the money from his modeling as a Levi's Jeans ambassador to help fight the battle against racially charged police violence. The proceeds will be used to help financially struggling women receive menstruation products.

 Meanwhile, Rain is experiencing a resurgence of popularity after netizens started meme-ing his previously released song "Gang"

wow thats cool. my heart is moved a little

most men dont care about women's issues, they just like to say we dont have any

