26

5

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SM Entertainment posts ban guidelines after Red Velvet suffer sexual harassment on 'Dear U.Bubble' service

AKP STAFF

SM Entertainment has posted guidelines on bans after Red Velvet suffered sexual harassment on the 'Dear U.Bubble' service.

'Dear U. bubble' is a subscription service on the application 'LYSN' that allows fans to directly contact their favorite SM Entertainment artists and receive exclusive content, and some of the fan conversations with Red Velvet have raised eyebrows online. The leaked conversations reveal the girl group members have been receiving inappropriate messages like "Are you going to upload sexy pictures," while another user told a Red Velvet member to take their clothes off after she expressed the weather was too hot. 

Some fans then voiced their concern, stating, "The problem is that they're sending sexual harassing or inflammatory messages, and they're leaking them as if they're showing off," and "I don't know why they're paying for the service, but I wish they were all sued."

On June 22, SM Entertainment posted a notice on 'LYSN' under the title "Guidelines for prohibited acts related to the use of the Bubble service," which stated that any user who sends 'Bubble' messages including obscene signs, text, and phrases will be banned. The label further stated that users who send messages including the mentioned content that cause fear or anxiety will be punished according to the law. 

  1. Red Velvet
  2. SM ENTERTAINMENT
  3. BUBBLE
10 21,331 Share 84% Upvoted

15

bpinurareasksk10 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

finally sm doing something right

Share

2

tammy1817263 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

I'm surprised those messages even got through. Even if you type a word that is harmless, if part of it (like 3 letters or something) is offensive, then you can't send it.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

2PM, Taecyeon
2PM's Taecyeon confirmed to be in a relationship
3 hours ago   24   65,605
2PM, Taecyeon
2PM's Taecyeon confirmed to be in a relationship
3 hours ago   24   65,605
2PM, Taecyeon
2PM's Taecyeon confirmed to be in a relationship
3 hours ago   24   65,605
IZ*ONE
[Album & MV Review] IZ*ONE – 'Oneiric Diary'
14 hours ago   3   1,539

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND