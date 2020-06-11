Actor Song Joong Ki's label denies rumors he's dating lawyer

Actor Song Joong Ki's label has denied his recent dating rumors.



On June 11, his agency History D&C told media outlets, "Song Joong Ki's dating rumors aren't true. There have been groundless rumors spreading within the legal industry, but after checking, they're not true. Song Joong Ki has been busy with his schedule, and he unfortunately had to step down from a project due to his schedule."



According to rumors, Song Joong Ki is allegedly in a relationship with a lawyer, whose information spread via messaging services. The rumors came as a surprise to many as he and actress Song Hye Kyo filed for divorce just last year.



In other news, Song Joong Ki's upcoming movie 'Space Sweepers' is due to open in theaters this summer.