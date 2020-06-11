Momoland picnic under the stars in special MV for 'Starry Night'

Momoland have dropped their special music video for "Starry Night"!



In the special MV, the Momoland members picnic under the stars as they sing their new track. "Starry Night" is the title song of the girl group's special album of the same name, and it's about connecting with a special someone during an especially starry night.



Watch Momoland's "Starry Night" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.