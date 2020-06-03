'Mapo Fashionistas' P.O. & Song Min Ho take over the cover of '1st Look'

Official 'Mapo Fashionistas' and longtime best friends Block B's P.O. and WINNER's Song Min Ho have taken over the cover of '1st Look' magazine's July issue!

In their individual and joint pictorial cuts below, P.O. and Song Min Ho expressed themselves freely through fashion, boldly delving into not only different colors and patterns, but hair and accessories, different usage of clothing items and poses, and much more.

During the interview that followed, Song Min Ho shared, "I'm happy to approach fans and viewers at home with a more friendly, up-close image through variety programs like 'Mapo Fashionista', since I don't have many opportunities to communicate directly with my fans. As much as the fans say they miss me, I also want to see them."

P.O. also recalled after wrapping up the tvN mini-series 'Mapo Fashionista', "I'm happy and a little puzzled that 'Mapo Fashionista' received so much unexpected love and attention. I've always told Min Ho or the other hyungs how blessed I feel to be able to appear on so many great variety programs. It feels like I'm receiving so much more love than my personal potential. Like winning the lottery. Now, going off of the 'fashionista' title of 'Mapo Fashionista', it's time to expand toward Asia, the world, and the universe. I will do my best where ever I am to become a truly fashionable and respectable person."

