IZ*ONE have released a second set of stylish concept photos for their upcoming comeback mini album, 'Oneiric Diary'!

This time, the IZ*ONE girls are going totally retro for their summer fashion look, rocking bold, flashy colors, sparkling, gaudy accessories, and overall completing the perfect outfit mashups for a 'Friends'-themed party.

IZ*ONE will be making a comeback this summer on June 15 at 6 PM KST, with their 3rd mini album 'Oneiric Diary'. Stay tuned for more details!