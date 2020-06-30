7

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Fans are confused after (G)I-DLE releases a mysterious "coming soon" teaser image

(G)I-DLE has released a mysterious coming soon teaser image on their official social media accounts.

Cube Entertainment announced their summer come back earlier this month, which had fans anticipate the come back of their favorite group. 

The teaser image shows all of the group's previous lead singles minus "Hann (Alone)." This mysterious image was posted with only the words "Coming soon~" and the tags of the song titles shown in the image.

Fans are quite confused about what exactly this teaser image means.

Stay tuned for more news on this teaser image.

53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago

meanwhile cube to clc be like

