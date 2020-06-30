Fans are confused after (G)I-DLE releases a mysterious "coming soon" teaser image

(G)I-DLE has released a mysterious coming soon teaser image on their official social media accounts.



Cube Entertainment announced their summer come back earlier this month, which had fans anticipate the come back of their favorite group.

The teaser image shows all of the group's previous lead singles minus "Hann (Alone)." This mysterious image was posted with only the words "Coming soon~" and the tags of the song titles shown in the image.

Fans are quite confused about what exactly this teaser image means.

MAM CAN YALL EXPLAIN — V⁷‼️NEVIES VOTE‼️ (@SOYEONGENIUS) June 30, 2020

What does this mean???!!!!! o.O — BlinkStayinArmyLand (@iPink_Flamingo) June 30, 2020

can u like uhh explain? — m ♡'s nicha | oneiric diary (@yuucheese) June 30, 2020

Stay tuned for more news on this teaser image.



