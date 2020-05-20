Super Junior K.R.Y drop chic & sentimental teaser photos for their 1st mini album 'When We Were Us'

Super Junior's vocal line unit Super Junior K.R.Y has released a set of chic and sentimental teaser photos for their 1st ever Korean mini album release!

First, Kyuhyun, Ryeowook, and Yesung's stylish 'Cool' version concept images highlight the members' chic and professional sides. Next, their 'Pure' version concept images use the advantage of the daylight to depict a soothing, sentimental mood.

Super Junior K.R.Y's upcoming 1st mini album 'When We Were Us' is to drop this June 8 at 6 PM KST via various music sites! Stay tuned for more of the unit's new teaser content.

