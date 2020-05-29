9

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Shinhwa's Dongwan encounters another sasaeng incident at his home, will be taking strict action against sasaeng fans who trespass on his property

AKP STAFF

Shinhwa's Dongwan will be taking strict legal action against sasaeng fans after experiencing another disturbing incident at his residence. 

Dongwan's label, Office DH, uploaded a post to their social media on May 28th showing a text message sent from the police inspector, which states: "We are texting to let you know the woman who was in front of the house was charged with a misdemeanor and was sent home."

The caption of Office DH's social media post reads: "Another person found Dongwan's house at 2 AM today. This was not that person who found Dongwan's house last week. Even though we announced to fans previously that Dongwan's house is his private space, this incident has occurred yet again, leading to a swift report to the police. From now on, we will report anyone who comes to his residence immediately to the police for punishment and will not settle." 


Dongwan previously called out a fan for trespassing on his personal property on May 23rd. He uploaded a post in June of 2019 after finding that a delusional fan had written on his mail. The picture showed sentences such as: 

"I worked really hard trying to find your house."

"Kim Dong San babo." 

"I know!"
"LOL I found it."

What do you think of this sasaeng fan's behavior? 

Well, she sounds completely delusional.

This is disgusting. These "mammals" don't know the impact of their actions. I believe no celebrity should take this any lightly or have settlement with those sasaengs. And get vicious guard dogs trust me it will help.

