Shinhwa's Dongwan warns fan to stop trespassing into his home

Shinhwa's Dongwan warned a fan to stop trespassing into his home.



On May 23, Dongwan's label Office DH released an official statement on social media warning one fan in particular about coming to his home. The agency stated, "We've made this request multiple times through official notices, but there are people who haven't listened, so we'll say it once more. Starting last summer, there's a person who has been coming to Dongwan's home. We've tried talking to the person directly as well as calling the police. After the police call, they didn't appear for a while, but the person jumped the fence today and went up to his front door."



The label further revealed the fan in question has been escalating their behavior as they previously stayed outside the fence around the Shinhwa member's home. Office DH concluded, "If there is someone who knows this person, who has continuously been looking for Dongwan at his home, please convince them to stop this behavior. Dongwan's home is his personal space. It's a precious place where he can rest and recharge without interference form other people."



Stay tuned for updates.