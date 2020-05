The Woollim Entertainment artists gave fans a sneak peek at their process for recording their agency-wide song titled "Relay".

INFINITE's Sungkyu, Lovelyz, Golden Child, Rocket Punch, and the Woollim Rookies were seen working hard as they recorded their vocals. The artists also expressed their gratitude and joy about being able to work on a song with their labelmates.

Check out the behind the scenes video above and keep an eye out for the song's release on May 31st.