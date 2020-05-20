MONSTA X's Jooheon & I.M shine against yellow in 'Fantasia X' teasers & group teaser image

MONSTA X's Jooheon and I.M are featured in the latest 'Fantasia X' teaser images.



In the teasers, Jooheon and I.M shine against bright yellow as well as the day sky. Fans can expect a music video teaser on May 23 KST and the 'Fantasia X' mini album on May 26.



Stay tuned for updates on MONSTA X's comeback, and take a look at MONSTA X's latest teasers below!

