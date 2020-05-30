Rain wants to sign Lee Hyori to his label

Rain says no female solo artist can beat Lee Hyori.



The two solo artists featured on the May 30th episode of 'Hangout with Yoo' to continue working on their collaboration as a co-ed dance group with Yoo Jae Suk. Rain then revealed he wants to sign Lee Hyori to his label Rain Company, saying, "I want to sign Lee Hyori. I could give her all the deposits." Lee Hyori, who recently signed with ESteem Entertainment, expressed, "I should've shopped around for agencies."



Rain added, "I never appeared on a program with Fin.K.L. At the time, I was nothing. What I was really shocked by is that Lee Hyori noona is exactly the same. I think that there's no female solo artist who can beat Lee Hyori's brand."



Yoo Jae Suk agreed, saying, "The only person who received a music award and a variety show award at one time is Lee Hyori."



