DIA's 'Flower 4 Seasons' to be unit comeback without Jung Chae Yeon & Somyi

Jung Chae Yeon and Somyi won't be joining DIA's 'Flower 4 Seasons' comeback.



Fans previously questioned why the two DIA members weren't present in teaser images, and on May 30, the girl group's label MBK Entertainment confirmed, "This comeback will be unit promotions."



It's been a year since DIA have released an album, but only Eunice, Jueun, Huihyeon, Yebin, and Eunchae will be promoting this time around.



DIA's sixth mini album 'Flower 4 Seasons' drops on June 10 KST.



