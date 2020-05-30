4

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

DIA's 'Flower 4 Seasons' to be unit comeback without Jung Chae Yeon & Somyi

AKP STAFF

Jung Chae Yeon and Somyi won't be joining DIA's 'Flower 4 Seasons' comeback.

Fans previously questioned why the two DIA members weren't present in teaser images, and on May 30, the girl group's label MBK Entertainment confirmed, "This comeback will be unit promotions." 

It's been a year since DIA have released an album, but only EuniceJueunHuihyeonYebin, and Eunchae will be promoting this time around. 

DIA's sixth mini album 'Flower 4 Seasons' drops on June 10 KST.

  1. DIA
  2. Jung Chae Yeon
  3. Somyi
1 811 Share 80% Upvoted

0

Chrisw522189 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

This doesnt sit right with me. If this was a unit then you would think they would change the name. Mbk are always not giving us the full story. I have a feeling that this is the current lineup tbh sadly. :(

Share
Lee Hyori, Rain
Lee Hyori says she and Rain could've dated?
2 hours ago   12   7,986
Lee Hyori, Rain
Lee Hyori says she and Rain could've dated?
2 hours ago   12   7,986
Won Bin
Won Bin stuns fans with his never-aging visuals
14 hours ago   9   11,719

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND