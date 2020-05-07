9

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF

Pentagon's Jinho to enlist as an active duty soldier next week

AKP STAFF

On May 8, Cube Entertainment confirmed that Pentagon member Jinho (28) will be enlisting later this month on May 11. 

As the oldest member of Pentagon, Jinho will also mark the first member of his group to begin his mandatory military service. After completing his basic training starting on May 11, Jinho will be carrying out the remainder of his service as an active duty soldier.

May 11 also marks the enlistment date of Jinho's fellow Cube Entertainment labelmates, BTOB's Hyunsik and Sungjae. Pentagon will continue to promote as 7-members in light of Minho's absence, and the group will participate in the third round of Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' as 7-members.

According to insiders, the Pentagon members bid farewell to Jinho back during their second round performance recording of 'Road To Kingdom', shedding tears together and touching the other contestants. 

  1. Pentagon
  2. Jinho
Chrisw522159 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

I’m gonna miss him :(. I wish him well too. “Continue promoting as 7 members” they literally forgot all about Yanan it’s literally not funny anymore they need let him comeback. I dont know something is going on behind the scenes we don’t know about.

quark123951,986 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

The hits just keep coming.

