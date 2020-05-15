Park Ji Hoon reveals 'Noir' version teaser image for 'The W' comeback album

Park Ji Hoon showed fans a colder, more distant side to himself in his latest 'Noir' version comeback teaser image.





The 'Noir' version concept image for Park Ji Hoon's upcoming 3rd mini album 'The W' takes on a sharper tone than the 'Blanc' version teaser released earlier this week. Standing against a pure, white background, Park Ji Hoon turns toward the camera with a dark expression, his figure shadowed by the lack of a light source.

Stay tuned for Park Ji Hoon's full solo comeback this May 26 at 6 PM KST, with 'The W'.



