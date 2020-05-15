1

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 10 minutes ago

Park Ji Hoon reveals 'Noir' version teaser image for 'The W' comeback album

AKP STAFF

Park Ji Hoon showed fans a colder, more distant side to himself in his latest 'Noir' version comeback teaser image.

The 'Noir' version concept image for Park Ji Hoon's upcoming 3rd mini album 'The W' takes on a sharper tone than the 'Blanc' version teaser released earlier this week. Standing against a pure, white background, Park Ji Hoon turns toward the camera with a dark expression, his figure shadowed by the lack of a light source. 

Stay tuned for Park Ji Hoon's full solo comeback this May 26 at 6 PM KST, with 'The W'. 

  1. Park Ji Hoon
0 210 Share 33% Upvoted
Jungyeon
TWICE's Jungyeon shows off her self-dyed hair
7 hours ago   19   11,183
Jungyeon
TWICE's Jungyeon shows off her self-dyed hair
7 hours ago   19   11,183
Big Bang, Taeyang, G-Dragon, BLACKPINK, Zico, Davichi, EXO, Taeyeon, YoonA, g.o.d, iKON, IU, SISTAR, Soyu, TWICE, Wonder Girls, 2NE1
[enter-talk] Top15 idols with most roof hits
5 days ago   53   34,667

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND