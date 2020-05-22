Park Hyun Ho (formerly I'M/Seogoong of Topp Dogg/Xeno-T) makes 'Broadcasting on Your Side' judges cry with his audition

Park Hyun Ho made viewers cry on 'Broadcasting on Your Side'.

Park Hyun Ho had originally debuted as Seogoong of Topp Dogg, and had changed his stage name to I'M after leaving the group. He is now back from the army, and he got to sing for the panel of 'Broadcasting on Your Side' for their special to find the trot singer king in theirs 20s. He sang 'One Cup of Makgeolli' and 'You' on the show, and made Park Hyun Bin cry as he listened. Park Hyun Bin explained, "It was so well done. I'm so glad I'm sitting here."

You can see his audition below.